Armenia looks into prospects of further deepening the partnership with EU – FM

Armenia looks into prospects of further deepening the partnership with the European Union, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.

He welcomed the adoption by the European Parliament of a resolution on closer Armenia-EU ties and the need for Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty.

“We look into prospects of further deepening our partnership, with strong commitment to democracy, development and building lasting peace in the region,” FM Mirzoyan said.

Members of the European Parliament voted 504 to 4 with 32 abstentions on Wednesday to adopt a resolution on closer ties between the EU and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.