Armenian FM, US official discuss security situation in the South Caucasus

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono have discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus.

During a meeting in Yerevan reference was made to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the discussions on the peace treaty. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the latest developments, emphasizing Armenia’s positions on key issues.

In particular, the importance of adherence to the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and the further process of demarcation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, maps with strong legal basis were emphasized. In the context of unblocking regional communications Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s consistent approach to implementing the process on the basis of well-known principles – sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Louis Bono also exchanged views on the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral political dialogue, upcoming events and further development of partnership.