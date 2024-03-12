Armenian Ambassador, Chair of Flemish Parliament discuss perspectives of cooperation

On March 11, Ambassador of Armenia in Brussels Tigran Balayan had a meeting with the Chair of the Flemish Parliament Liesbeth Homans.

During the meeting Ambassador Balayan thanked the Flemish Parliament for the adoption of resolutions on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh during the previous year and emphasized the importance of the implementation of the provisions of the resolutions by the executive bodies.

The sides exchanged thoughts on regional issues, in particular, the current situation of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, the challenges that Armenia is facing, and future goals and perspectives.

At Ambassador’s request, Liesbeth Homans presented the arrangement of political forces at different levels in Belgium and the possible results of the electoral processes.

The cooperation between Armenia and Flanders in the economic, cultural and educational spheres was also discussed.