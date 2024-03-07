Cyprus FM arrives in Armenia for official visit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos has arrived in Armenia for an official visit.

Armenian and Cypriot Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Constantinos Kombos are holding a tête-à-tête meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

Earlier today Constantinos Kombos visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and laid a wrath on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, paying tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims

He will be received by President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.