Armenia’s Honorary Consulate opens in Auckland, New Zealand

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to New Zealand Areg Hovhannisian (residence in Tokyo, Japan) paid a working visit to Auckland for the official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Auckland, and on March 2 attended the holy liturgy delivered by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Australia and New Zealand Archbishop Haigazun Najarian. At the end of liturgy Archbishop Najarian blessed the flag of the Republic of Armenia, which was to be placed in front of the Honorary Consulate, with a special ritual.

During the reception held after the liturgy, Archbishop Najarian assessed the opening of the consulate in New Zealand as a historic event, expressed hope that it will greatly contribute to the strengthening of economic, humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries. In his turn, Ambassador Hovhannisian confirmed that the event is historic also because 32 years ago on the same day – March 2, the Republic of Armenia became a member of the United Nations, and the flag of Armenia was raised in front of the UN headquarters in New York. The Ambassador congratulated the newly appointed Honorary Consul Hagob Garabet, wishing him all the success, and emphasized that the Consulate can also be an important factor in the development of Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The Honorary Consul of Armenia expressed his deep gratitude for the trust shown and reiterated his willingness to make every effort to justify it.

On March 3, in the presence of the Primate of the Diocese Archbishop Najarian, members of the clergy and Diocesan Council, with the participation of representatives of the Armenian community of Auckland and other cities, as well as Australia, Ambassador Hovhannisian and Honorary Consul Hagob Garabet raised the Armenian flag in front of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia. The ceremony was followed by an official reception. The participants did not hide their excitement and joy.

On March 4, Ambassador Hovhannisian attended the official dinner organized by the RA Honorary Consul, to which honorary consuls of about 10 countries accredited in Auckland were invited, including the Dean of the Consular Corps, the Honorary Consul of the Cook Islands, as well as Poland, Panama, Lebanon, Finland, representatives the New Zealand Europe Business Council. The attendees warmly welcomed the establishment of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia and expressed their willingness to support and cooperate with Honorary Consul Hagob Garabet.