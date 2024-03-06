PM Pashinyan visits Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Cairo

The delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Cairo.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, His Grace Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan and the leader of the Armenian Catholic Church in Egypt Krikor Augustinos Kousa. The Prime Minister lit a candle and laid flowers at the cross-stone commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Next, the Prime Minister had a short meeting with a group of representatives of the Armenian community in Egypt in the primacy, answered various questions of their interest. The Prime Minister referred to the results of the meetings with the top leadership of Egypt, the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government, Armenia-Diaspora relations and other topics.