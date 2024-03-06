Egypt to name square in Cairo after Armenia: Pashinyan, Madbouly discuss bilateral ties

On an official visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with his counterpart Prime Mostafa Madbouly.

The latter welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to the newly constructed administrative city and emphasized the importance of multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and Egypt. Mostafa Madbouly emphasized the fact of centuries-old deep historical relations between the two countries and added that the Armenian community of Egypt lives in the Egyptian society without any problems. Mr. Madbuli noted the effective meetings of the Armenian Prime Minister with the President of the country and representatives of business circles. At the same time, Mostafa Madbuli expressed gratitude to the Armenian government for contributing to the development of cooperation between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and added that he had productive discussions with the Egyptian President. Nikol Pashinyan voiced hope that economic cooperation will deepen along with excellent bilateral political relations as a result of his official visit. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the meeting with the businessmen. At the same time, it was emphasized that the session of the Armenia-Egypt intergovernmental cooperation commission and the parallel business forum will be held in the near future, during which various investment proposals will be presented. Prime Minister Pashinyan also highlighted Egypt’s support in logistical matters in sending humanitarian aid from Armenia to Gaza.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the expansion of trade, the possibilities of implementation of investment programs. Mostafa Madbuli thanked the Armenian side for naming one of Yerevan’s squares after Egypt and added that the Egyptian side will name one of the capital’s squares after Armenia.

Thoughts were also exchanged on issues related to the construction process of the new administrative city in Egypt, as well as the Academic City in Armenia.

An agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the Armenia-Egypt intergovernmental commission and a business forum in the coming months.