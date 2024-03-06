Difficulties in relations between Russia and Armenia will be overcome – Peskov

Difficulties in relations between Russia and Armenia will be overcome, cooperation between the two countries is absolutely mutually beneficial, Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at the educational marathon “Knowledge. The first.”

“The closest neighbors may have a period when relations may be strained, but this requires political will, we have it on our side, constructivism and foresight, the political foresight of the leaders of the two countries – we also have it on our side. Therefore, I am sure that these difficulties will pass, cooperation between Russia and Armenia is absolutely mutually beneficial,” Peskov said.

“Russia stands against dictating any conditions to its partners, it is in favor of becoming happier and richer together,” Peskov stated.