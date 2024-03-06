Cyprus FM to visit Armenia

On March 6-7, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos is paying an official visit to Armenia. The meeting of

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will meet with Constantinos Kombos on March 7. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

Accompanied by Ararat Mirzoyan, he will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and lay a wrath on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, paying tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide.

He will be received by President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.