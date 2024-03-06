PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Minister off to Iran

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 6, 2024, 13:58
Less than a minute

On March 6th, a delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, embarked on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 6, 2024, 13:58
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button