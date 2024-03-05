SocietyTop

Tribute to Vazgen Sargsyan’s memory on 65th birth anniversary

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2024, 09:49
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur military pantheon on the occasion of the 65th birth anniversary of commander Vazgen Sargsyan.

The Prime Minister laid flowers on Vazgen Sargsyan’s grave and paid tribute to his memory.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2024, 09:49
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button