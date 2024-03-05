Home | All news | Society | Tribute to Vazgen Sargsyan’s memory on 65th birth anniversary SocietyTop Tribute to Vazgen Sargsyan’s memory on 65th birth anniversary Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2024, 09:49 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur military pantheon on the occasion of the 65th birth anniversary of commander Vazgen Sargsyan. The Prime Minister laid flowers on Vazgen Sargsyan’s grave and paid tribute to his memory. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2024, 09:49 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print