California Legislators announce scholarships in remembrance of Armenian Genocide

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is hosting two scholarship contests in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. California high school students are invited to participate in an essay and/or a visual arts contest to increase awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its 109th anniversary. All scholarship applications must be submitted by Friday, March 29.

Winners will be announced to mainstream and Armenian media on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation will contact all winners directly. Original artwork may be requested from visual arts finalists for display in the California State Capitol.

Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but each application must be submitted separately by completing the scholarship form. All applications must be submitted to the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation by or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024. No exceptions.

Essay Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Visual Arts Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Essay Scholarship:

Prompt: In 2022 and 2023 The Azerbaijani government launched a blockade of the Republic of Artsakh which displaced over 100,000 indigenous Armenians. How would you address the resulting humanitarian and refugee crisis?

Requirements:

Essay must directly respond to the essay prompt;

Responses must be 750 to 1,000 words and no more than four (4) pages in length;

Responses must be typed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper, one-inch margins, in Arial 11-point font, and double-spaced;

Applicant’s first and last name must be included at the top of each page with a page number.

Visual Arts Scholarship:

Prompt: In 2022 and 2023 The Azerbaijani government launched a blockade of the Republic of Artsakh which displaced over 100,000 indigenous Armenians. Create artwork to be published on the cover of a news magazine which illustrates the individual and global community impacts of this evolving humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Requirements: