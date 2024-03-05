Armenian PM off to Egypt for official visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Arab Republic of Egypt for a two-day official visit.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will have a private meeting with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the meeting will continue with the participation of delegations.

PM Pashinyan will have meetings with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Pope Tawadros II, the Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of all Africa on the Holy See of St. Mark, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb.

Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, where he will have a meeting with Egyptian businessmen.