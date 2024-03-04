Yerevan to host Second Global Armenian Summit in September

Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia will host the Second Global Armenian Summit in Yerevan September 17-20, 2024.

The summit will provide a unified platform to discuss the challenges and issues facing Armenia and the Diaspora, as well as opportunities for sustainable development. Topics ranging from national security to high technology, economics, science, repatriation, and the vitality of Diaspora communities will be addressed across various formats. Approximately 1,000 representatives from both the Diaspora and Armenia will convene to engage in these crucial discussions about the present and future.

“Candid conversations are at the heart of a healthy Armenia-Diaspora collaboration. To address the current challenges, pan-Armenian unity and consensus on solutions are essential for ongoing reforms and sustainable development. As a strong pillar of Armenian potential and resources, the Armenian Diaspora is a central driving force for Armenia’s development, and it is in need of new opportunities and avenues for engagement with the Homeland. The Summit’s agenda will prioritize discussions about the active involvement of Armenians in the Diaspora and Diaspora in Armenia in shaping the future of pan-Armenian communities. In the pursuit of establishing this bilateral collaboration and accountability, the Armenian State and the Armenian Diaspora require platforms for dialogue and collaborative endeavors. The Global Armenian Summits will continue to serve as a platform for strategic discussions, shared perspectives, and solutions,” noted Zareh Sinanyan, emphasizing the importance of the summit.

Individuals engaged in Diaspora communities, delegates from professional organizations, participants from pan-Armenian, youth, cultural, educational, business, and other affiliations who wish to partake in the summit are invited to complete the application. Selection of attendees will be conducted through a competitive process.

The inaugural Global Armenian Summit took place in 2022, bringing together over 600 participants from 50 countries and featuring 130 speakers from 15 nations. Throughout the summit, a diverse array of Pan-Armenian topics were deliberated upon, with the proposals and questions raised laying the groundwork for the Armenia-Diaspora cooperation strategy.