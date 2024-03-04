PM Pashinyan commends cooperation between Armenia and World Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Antonella Bassani, Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank.

The Prime Minister commended the cooperation between the Armenian government and the World Bank in various directions, including the effective implementation of the reforms implemented in Armenia. In particular, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of joint projects implemented in the fields of infrastructure development, energy, transport, education and ensuring their further continuity.

Antonella Bassani also hailed the cooperation with the government of Armenia and noted that the development of the partnership strategy with Armenia is in the final stage, taking into account the priorities of our country.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the results of the joint educational pilot program in Tavush region and expressed hope that it will be implemented in other regions as well.

Issues related to further cooperation in the above-mentioned directions, humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, “Crossroads of Peace” project presented by the Armenian government and its principles were also discussed. The parties emphasized the importance of unblocking the regional infrastructures in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity, expressing confidence that it will contribute to the development of trade and economic ties.