Armenian PM, Greek Defense Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Dendias, who arrived in the Republic of Armenia on an official visit.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of Mr. Dendias to Armenia and noted. “Dear Minister, I welcome you, this time as the Minister of Defense. I remember your visits to Armenia in the past. We appreciate your connection with Armenia, as well as your commitment to deepen the relations between Armenia and Greece. Of course, there is a big agenda in your new status. I am glad that you have already had fruitful negotiations and discussions in continuation of the negotiations between me and the Prime Minister of Greece.

Of course, the deepening of our cooperation in various fields is an agenda jointly adopted by our two governments, and I am very happy about it. During my visit, we had the opportunity to discuss our bilateral agenda, even the trilateral agenda. I am very happy that we have a unified approach to what to do in the future, and I am very happy that we managed to create such a dynamic.

Of course, defense cooperation between our countries is not new, I think we have quite a lot of experience here, but due to these new circumstances, the interest is growing even more, and it is very important to have the proper political will to address these new demands and opportunities, and to manage all challenges we face. Once again, I welcome you and thank you for your visit.”

The Minister of National Defense of Greece said: “Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister,

First of all, let me convey the regards of the Prime Minister of my country, whom you met a few days ago. It was a very effective and successful visit, as evidenced by the minutes of the meeting. Thanks again for your efforts to strengthen our defense ties.

We had an extensive discussion with Mr. Papikyan, who also visited us in December 2023. My visit comes after his visit to Athens. This time we had a very practical meeting, that is, not only in terms of discussions, but also in terms of practical steps.

I am sure, he will brief you on our upcoming activities. We see ourselves as a country that will assist Armenia as much as we can, given our historical ties, also because we are very close countries, and we really want to do that.”

The interlocutors reaffirmed the steps for the further implementation of the previously reached agreements, referred to cooperation in military education and other directions.

The sides exchanged ideas on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, steps to ensure regional peace and stability.