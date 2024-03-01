Armenian FM briefs Kuwaiti counterpart on “Crossroads of Peace” project

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his appointment as Minister and expressed his willingness to enrich the bilateral agenda with joint efforts.

The interlocutors discussed issues on the expansion of the political dialogue between the two countries, expressing readiness to take practical steps towards the use of the existing potential in various fields. Both sides emphasized that friendly ties and contacts between the two peoples have already created good foundations, and high-level mutual visits can give additional impetus to the developing agenda.

Issues of regional security were discussed. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the latest discussions in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the position of Armenia on the importance of clear commitment to the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 and of providing most possible clarity in the further delimitation process.

Humanitarian issues were touched upon.

As part of the peace agenda and in the context of unblocking regional communications, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, its economic advantages and opportunities for investments.