Armenia doing its best to have the two agreed principles reflected in the peace treaty – Rubinyan

It has been agreed that all regional communications must be unblocked based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly said at a panel discussion on “Peace, Development and Interdependence in the South Caucasus” held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“We think that if we manage to write in these principles, which have already been agreed, in the peace treaty, this is quite achievable in a very short timeframe,” Rubinyan said.

“From our side we are obviously ready to and are doing everything we can to reflect these principles in the peace treaty, but we have not seen so much eagerness from the Azerbaijani side. But we hope we will reach this,” he added.

He said over the past years Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the basic principles of peace – mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration adopted by 12 post-Soviet states when the Soviet Union was dissolved, which implies that the borders of the Soviet Socialist Republics become interstate borders. The second principle is that delimitation and further demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration,” he noted.