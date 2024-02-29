US lawmakers reach deal to temporarily avert government shutdown

Top US lawmakers have reached a tentative deal to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of a Friday deadline to approve funding.

Four funding bills will now be extended to 8 March while the rest of the budget will be extended to March 22.

“We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government,” top US lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The House is expected to vote on the stopgap measure as early as Thursday.

Democrats and Republicans have been far apart in the budget negotiations on border security and aid to Ukraine.