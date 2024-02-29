Talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs enter second day

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov continue in Berlin, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Balayan informs.

Issues related to the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations were discussed at a trilateral meeting in Berlin between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday, February 28.

The Armenian Foreign Minister thanked the German side for hosting the meeting and negotiations.