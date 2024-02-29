Projects of Charles Aznavour monument exhibited in Yerevan

The projects of Charles Aznavour’s monuments were exhibited in the National Gallery of Armenia today. In total, more than 60 applications were received, and more than 100 models were submitted.



The jury consists of Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Deputy Mayor Levon Hovhannisyan, Charles Aznavour’s family members, experts in the field: painters, sculptors, architects and others.

Photos by Anna Harutyunyan.