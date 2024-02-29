European Parliament reiterates support to Armenia, calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

in two reports adopted on February 28 the European Parliament has reiterated its principled stance on Armenia.

In the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) reports, the European Parliament condemns the attacks of Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia.

MEPs demand protection of Armenian religious heritage, call for sanctions against Azerbaijani authorities.

They also urge to suspend the EU-Azerbaijan Memorandum of Understanding on Energy.

The European Parliament welcomes Armenia’s democratic government and reforms agenda.

The MEPs also call to strengthen the mandate of the EU mission in Armenia, increase its size, extend its term and deploy observers on the border with Turkey.