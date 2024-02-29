Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to continue talks on remaining issues

On 28-29 February 2024 negotiations were held between Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany.

The Ministers and their delegations discussed perspectives on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Mutual agreement was expressed to continue negotiations on the open issues.

During the course of the visit, the Ministers met with Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, both separately and in the trilateral format.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed his appreciation to Germany for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.