Mirzoyan, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

Issues of regional security were discussed at a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Reference was made to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the course of discussions held in Berlin with the participation of the ministers of the two countries on the same day.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on Armenia’s approaches to the key issues of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate relations, which are also reflected in the statement adopted as a result of the quadrilateral meeting held in Granada in October 2023, including implementation of demarcation on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as unblocking of regional infrastructure on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, respect for equality and reciprocity.