Japan providing $3 million to address the needs of Armenians displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia signed an agreement to launch a new USD 2.9 million initiative “Project for Supporting Basic Infrastructure and Social Integration for Displaced Persons from Nagorno-Karabakh and Host Communities”.

The signing ceremony was chaired by His Excellency Mr. Tigran Khachatryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. In his opening statement Mr. Khachatryan who oversees Refugee Crisis Response highlighted the Government of Armenia’s robust initiatives to support refugees. “We will continue the work aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable living conditions for our compatriots to ensure their dignified life in the Republic of Armenia. For this purpose, since October, the Government has already implemented practical measures to ensure access to educational and health services for refugees. Besides, the implementation of works aimed at providing affordable housing, as well as increasing employment opportunities and resilience, is one of our priority tasks,” he noted.

His Excellency Mr. Yutaka Aoki, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia stressed Japan’s unwavering support to Armenia saying that “the Japanese Government would like to stand by Armenia in this difficult moment of history and provides this assistance to Armenia to overcome the challenges․”

Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, thanked the Government of Japan for the generous funding and praised the successful partnership with the Government of Armenia at all levels. “Enhancing resilience of refugees and host communities, providing durable solutions, creating new jobs and livelihood opportunities, as well as supporting conditions for social cohesion is a priority for UNDP,” said Ms. Natsvlishvili.

During the ceremony, H.E. Mr. Yutaka Aoki, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia, and Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, in the witness of Tigran Khachatryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, signed exchange of notes, marking launching of the new initiative.

During the two-year project implementation, UNDP will facilitate dialogue and trust-building between refugees and local populations, dedicating special attention to women and youth; improve accessibility and quality of basic services and living conditions for refugees in host communities; provide needs-based support to primary healthcare facilities; ensure access to clean energy in emergency situations; and establish water storages and distribution infrastructures in host communities for the efficient use of scarce water resources and increased income for agriculture-dependent households.