Lord Jacob Rothschild, financier and member of the banking family, dies at 87

Lord Jacob Rothschild, the financier and scion of the Rothschild banking family, has died aged 87, The Guardian reports.

The City grandee started his career at the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons in 1963 before co-founding a number of firms including J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James’s Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980.

He held a number of senior roles including deputy chair of BskyB between 2003 and 2008 and was also involved in arts and philanthropy. Rothschild was a former chair of trustees at the National Gallery as well as the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

He was awarded the order of merit in 2002 for his service. The honor is given to those who have rendered meritorious service in the field of arts, literature, learning and science.