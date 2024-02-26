Hungary’s parliament clears path for Sweden’s Nato membership

Hungarian MPs have overwhelmingly ratified Sweden’s bid to join Nato in a long-delayed vote which paves the way for the Nordic nation’s membership, the BBC reports.

Sweden applied to join in 2022 after Russia waged war on Ukraine, but Hungary had accused it of being hostile.

Last week, however, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said they were now “prepared to die for each other.”

All Nato members are expected to help an ally which comes under attack.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said today was a “historic day” and that Sweden was “ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security.”

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Hungarian parliament’s decision made the alliance “stronger and safer”.”