Armenian, Georgian DMs discuss defense cooperation, security

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani.

Minister Papikyan extended his congratulations to Minister Chikovani on his recent appointment to the position of Minister of Defense of Georgia.

The interlocutors deliberated on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and forthcoming initiatives, exchanged views on security issues.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing the bilateral relations between Armenia and Georgia.