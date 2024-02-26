Armenian FM to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

On March 1st Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Antalya to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the Foreign Ministry informs.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place on March 1-3, 2024, under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

In its third edition, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will gather heads of states and governments, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, think-tankers, and youth and media representatives for an all-encompassing debate.

The overarching theme of this year’s Forum will be “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil.” It aims to serve as a thorough reflection and the means for searching a peaceful way out of the turbulent period our world is going through.

Ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, irregular migration, rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of AI, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and widening socioeconomic gaps form a non-exhaustive list of global challenges. The erosion and subsequently the loss of trust in the rules-based international order is also a worrying trend, undermining the predictability of the environment in which states operate.