Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Berlin on February 28-29, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan informs.

“The meeting of the delegations of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on February 28-29 in Berlin, according to the agreement reached at the tripartite meeting held in Munich,” the Spokesperson said.