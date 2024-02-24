Armenian PM congratulates Estonian counterpart on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, on the occasion of the National Day.

The Prime Minister congratulated Kaja Kallas and the friendly people of Estonia on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia, the Independence Day.

He commended the political dialogue between the two countries, which has been rapidly developing in the recent period, as well as the cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He expressed gratitude for Estonia’s willingness to support the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, as well as the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership.

“We highly appreciate Estonia’s position in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” PM Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan voiced hope for an opportunity to meet with his Estonian counterpart in the near future “to breathe new life into bilateral relations through joint efforts.”