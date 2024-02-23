Russia to contact Armenian colleagues for clarification regarding CSTO – Peskov

Yerevan has not sent official notifications regarding the freezing of membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Zvezda TV channel.

“The Armenian side has not taken any official actions in this regard. We intend to contact our colleagues for clarification of the statements,” he said.

The comments come after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 that Armenia’s participation in the CSTO is actually frozen.

Peskov noted that in this case it is very important to understand the details. “Let’s hope that our Armenian friends will explain everything to us,” he added.

Yerevan has missed meetings in some integration formats. In particular, PM Nikol Pashinyan did not attend the CSTO summit in Minsk.