France was the first to respond to Armenia’s decision to diversify defense cooperation – PM

France was the first to respond to Armenia’s decision to diversify its defense cooperation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he welcomed the delegation led by French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

“Our relations are very deep and multi-layered and it is logical that this should find its reflection in the field of defense and security, as well,” PM Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the security component has always been present in his discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron. “Now I am glad that these discussions are getting a concrete expression, including with your support,” he said.

Sebastien Lecornu, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception. “You thrilled the French with your presence at the Pantheon. This was a very unique week for our two republics. Indeed, there was a certain divide between the warm friendly relations we had, and cooperation in the defense sector, which had been fully realized.”

“I think that your personal relationship with the French President also plays a big role in this progress. I think it’s based on trust, and our mutual trust as well. I think that you, the Minister of Defense, and our teams have mapped out a very specific path for us. And taking into account the threats Armenia is facing, we are forced to move forward faster. That is, it is very important for us to react quickly and organize the steps,” he added.

The interlocutors discussed the work carried out in the direction of defense cooperation and upcoming plans.

The parties emphasized Armenia-France cooperation within the framework of the reforms of the Armenian armed forces, including military education, combat training and other directions.

Thoughts were also exchanged on issues related to regional security and stability.