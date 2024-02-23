European Parliament to discuss resolution on visa liberalization with Armenia next week – MEP

The European Parliament will discuss a resolution on visa liberalization with Armenia next week. German member of the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel told Armenpress.

“Now we are pushing in a [European Parliament] resolution for next week, to the plenary session, we push for a real visa action plan. We aim to strengthen other institutional ties with Armenia to ensure that the Armenian population feels welcomed.

We really would like to see Armenia at some point being or becoming a part of the European Union. So at least if we come with a visa action plan or liberalization action plan, this is something tangible for the people and also in terms of trade and liberalization of our markets,” she said.

To the question of whether there are any obstacles for the European Union to start talks with Armenia on visa liberalization, the member of the European Parliament answered that it is not the European Parliament that would probably block or who has blocked so far. She detailed that the problem has always existed in the European Council.

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel noted that the diplomats of Armenia should carry out some work on this issue with some EU member countries, without clarifying which countries in particular. She said that some EU member states have deep-rooted concerns regarding visa liberalization with Armenia.