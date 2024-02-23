Biden announces more than 500 Russian sanctions

The United States has announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and the death in custody of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the BBC reports.

The sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment and the military, Biden said.

Export restrictions will be imposed on nearly 100 firms or individuals. It is unclear what impact the sanctions will have on Russia’s economy.

The EU has also announced sanctions on nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Russia procure weapons

In response, Russia’s foreign ministry said it had significantly expanded a list of EU officials and politicians banned from entering Russia.