Armenia’s participation in CSTO “frozen” – PM

Armenia has frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24.

Pashinyan told France 24 television that the CSTO pact had failed Armenia.

“The Collective Security Treaty has not fulfilled its objectives as far as Armenia is concerned, particularly in 2021 and 2022. And we could not let that happen without taking notice,” Pashinyan said through an interpreter.

“We have now in practical terms frozen our participation in this treaty. As for what comes next, we shall have to see.”