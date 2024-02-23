Armenian PM warns of risk of new attack by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is not adhering to the principles needed to clinch a long-term peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24.

He suggested Azerbaijan was preparing to launch another attack.

A few days after a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinian said that the promises of a peaceful resolution of the crisis between the two countries are belied on the ground by the actions from Azerbaijan.

“Baku considers today’s Armenia as a “West Azerbaijan”,” PM Pashinan said.

According to him, President Ilham Aliev does not want a peace treaty based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity but rather wants to seize new territories in Armenia.

Concerning France’s military aid to his country, the Prime Minister rejected Baku’s accusations, according to which Paris is throwing fuel on the fire, and emphasized that Azerbaijan, for its part, spends “billions of euros” for its own armament.