Intuitive Machines: American company set for Moon landing attempt

Texan company Intuitive Machines (IM) will attempt to put a spacecraft on the Moon in the coming hours, the BBC reports.

It would also represent the first American soft landing on the lunar surface since the Apollo era just over half a century ago.

If the firm succeeds, it will be the first ever commercial venture to achieve the feat.

IM has been contracted by the US space agency (Nasa) to carry scientific instruments to the Moon’s south pole.

The targeted landing site is a cratered terrain next to a 5km-high mountain complex known as Malapert. The region is one of the locations on Nasa’s shortlist of places to send astronauts later this decade as part of its Artemis programme.

The instrumentation should give planners some fresh insights on what surface conditions in the region are like.