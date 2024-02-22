French Defense Minister travels to Armenia

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is due in Armenia on Thursday for a two-day visit

“France and Armenia have a historic relationship of friendship, but the defense relationship has not been at the level of the intensity of the bilateral relationship,” Lecornu’s office said.

Lecornu’s trip, the first by a French defense minister to Armenia, comes after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern about a “risk of escalation” between Armenia and Azerbaijan as he received Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

In October 2023, France announced the sale of defensive equipment to Armenia, drawing anger from Azerbaijan.

That deal was announced weeks after Baku seized Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lecornu at the time said Armenia would buy three Ground Master 200 (GM200) radar systems from French defense group Thales.