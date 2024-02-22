Dani Alves trial: Ex-Brazil player guilty of nightclub rape

A court in Spain has found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the BBC reports.

He has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

The 40-year-old, who is one of the most decorated footballers in history, had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

His lawyer had asked for his acquittal and Alves can appeal against the sentence.

As well as handing Alves a four-and-a-half year sentence, the court ordered him to pay €150,000 to the victim and said he should face five years’ probation afterwards.

Prosecutors said Alves and his friend had bought champagne for three young women before luring one of them to a VIP area of the nightclub with a toilet which she had no knowledge of.

In a statement, the court said there was evidence other than the victim’s testimony that proved that she had been raped.

Alves has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023 and has changed his testimony on a number of occasions.

Alves played more than 400 times for Barcelona, winning six league titles and three Champions Leagues across two spells with the club. He was also part of Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.