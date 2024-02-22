Armenian, French PMs discuss trade and economic relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in Paris.

The Prime Minister of France welcomed the visit of Nikol Pashinyan and emphasized the readiness of the government led by him to consistently develop cooperation with Armenia.

The Armenian PM once again congratulated Gabriel Attal on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister and wished him success. The Prime Minister highlighted the deepening and expansion of cooperation with the French government in various fields.

In particular, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to trade and economic relations, cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the fields construction, infrastructure development, energy, water sector management, tourism.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the support of the French government to Armenia in the direction of diversification of markets, as well as introduction of standards.

Nikol Pashinyan invited Gabriel Attal to Armenia on an official visit. The French Prime Minister gladly accepted the invitation.