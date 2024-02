Less than a minute

Armenian weightlifter Varazdat Lalayan was crowned champion at the European Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Armenian snatched the gold with a total result of 455 kg (205+250kg) in +109 kg weight category.

Lalayan also won small gold medals in the snatch and clean & Jerk.

Simon Martirosyanwon the silver in the same weight category with a result of 437 kg (190+247kg).