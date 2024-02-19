Sweco provides expertise in EU environmental protection project for Lake Sevan in Armenia

To help preserve Lake Sevan, the largest and most important freshwater source in Armenia, Sweco is participating in a project for assessment of the consequences of raising the lake’s water level by over 6 meters. The project is part of the EU4Sevan programme for the environmental protection of the lake.

Lake Sevan is crucial for Armenia due to its roles in irrigation, freshwater supply, biodiversity, tourism, culture, hydropower, research and the economy. The lake’s condition has a direct bearing on the region’s environmental status and on Armenia’s economic potential. Over the years, climate change has caused the lake to suffer from massive algal blooms, which are affecting water quality.

Sweco is part of The EU4Sevan programme that aims to rehabilitate Lake Sevan’s ecosystem by enhancing governance, strengthening policy frameworks and building capacity for sustainable development planning. Experts from Sweco Czech Republic are assessing the prospective state of the lake, if it was to be artificially raised by about 6.5 meters, back to the water levels of the year 1903.

In doing so, Sweco is using detailed mathematical modelling and long-term observed data for future climate change scenarios, which is crucial for decision-making. Additionally, Sweco provides consultancy support for impact assessment and roadmap development.

The EU4Sevan programme, jointly funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is a collaborative effort led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.