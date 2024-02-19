Armenia launches Step Toward Home Program 2024 for Diaspora youth

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has begun accepting applications for the two-week “Step Toward Home” 2024 program. The program allows Diaspora Armenian youth aged 13-18 to visit Armenia, discover their homeland, and strengthen their national identity. The program includes Armenian language (Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian), Armenian studies, national song and dance courses, visits to historical and cultural sites in Armenia, museums and educational institutions, meetings with state and public officials, artists and culture figures, as well as sports and cultural events.

This year, the “Step Toward Home” program will welcome 600 Diaspora Armenian youth from June 3rd to August 24th, divided into six stages.

The Government of Armenia covers all costs related to the Armenian part of the program. Diaspora Armenian youth who have not participated in the “Ari Tun” and “Step Toward Home” programs in previous years are eligible to apply for the program. The participants must cover their own travel expenses and purchase a two-week travel insurance.

The applications must be submitted on the official website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia until April 1st.