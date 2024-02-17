Pashinyan, Scholz discuss bilateral agenda, Armena-Azerbaijan normalization

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Olaf Scholz have discussed issues on Armenia-Germany bilateral agenda, and the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the German Chancellor met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated Chancellor Scholz’s efforts to support dialogue, peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to the peace process.

Olaf Scholz emphasized readiness to continue efforts directed to peace and dialogue.