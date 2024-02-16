Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Russia’s opposition leader for the past decade, Alexei Navalny, has died in prison. Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term.

He was moved to an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the toughest jails, late last year.

The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district said he had “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday.

He had “almost immediately lost consciousness”, it said in a statement, adding that an emergency medical team had immediately been called and tried to resuscitate him but without success.