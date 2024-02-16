TopWorld

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 16, 2024, 15:59
Less than a minute

Russia’s opposition leader for the past decade, Alexei Navalny, has died in prison. Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term.

He was moved to an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the toughest jails, late last year.

The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district said he had “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday.

He had “almost immediately lost consciousness”, it said in a statement, adding that an emergency medical team had immediately been called and tried to resuscitate him but without success.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 16, 2024, 15:59
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button