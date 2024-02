Former Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan put under 2-month house arrest

The Anti-Corruption Court in Yerevan decided to put former Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan under 2-month house arrest.

According to Kerobyan’s lawyer, he does not accept the charges.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the former Minister of Economy under the case of “apparent abuses” during a tender for the procurement of services for the needs of the Ministry.