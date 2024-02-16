PoliticsTop

Armenian PM, OSCE Chair discuss developments in the South Caucasus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ian Borg exchanged thoughts on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister referred to the principles of the Armenian side in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the effective use of the tools of the organization in accordance with the OSCE mandate to contribute to regional stability and security was emphasized.

Issues related to multi-sectoral cooperation and further development of ties between Armenia and Malta were discussed. The organization of bilateral high-level reciprocal visits was emphasized.

