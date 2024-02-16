Armenian Parliament Speaker briefs Bulgarian President on Crossroads of Peace project

Despite the close Armenian-Bulgarian interstate relations, there is huge untapped potential for cooperation in the industrial, commercial, economic, cultural and other spheres, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said at a meeting with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Alen Simonyan.

“The Armenian community makes a great contribution to the cultural, scientific and educational life of Bulgaria, and we will be happy to develop bilateral cooperation with Armenia in these and other areas,” the President noted.

Referring to democratic institutional reforms and Armenia-EU relations, Rumen Radev highly appreciated Armenia’s commitment to European values and emphasized that Bulgaria is always ready to support Armenia.

Speaker Alen Simonyan briefed the President of Bulgaria on the “Crossroads of Peace” project and the problems Armenia faces in establishing peace and lasting security in the South Caucasus region.

Rumen Radev voiced concern over the recent military operations in the region and assured that Bulgaria will do everything to contribute to the establishment of peace.

“Despite all the challenges, Armenia is committed to the peace process, and in this context we also expect Bulgaria’s support,” Alen Simonyan emphasized.

Opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fields of education, culture, infrastructure, tourism, military and trade and economy were discussed at the meeting.