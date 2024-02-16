Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers return home to hero’s welcome

Members of Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestling team returned home to a hero’s welcome after the European Championship held in Bucharest, Romania. Seven-time European champion Artur Aleksanyan, three-time champion Malkhas Amoyan, bronze medalist Manvel Khachatryan and other wrestlers were welcomed with laurels and applause at Zvartnots airport, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan, President of the Wrestling Federation Robert Khachatryan, representatives of the Armenian Olympic Committee, fans, relatives and friends were at Zvartnots airport to welcome the athletes.

With two gold medals and one bronze, the team led by Armen Babalaryan was third in medal standings.

Each title is different and has its value, World, European and Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan told journalists

Three-time European champion Malkhas Amoyan voiced hope he will return from the Paris Olympics with a gold medal.